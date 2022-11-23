Nepal's ruling party seen emerging as the single largest in elections

SIXTH TERM FOR DEUBA

Deuba, 76, may need the support of his alliance partners as well as some new parties to become prime minister for a sixth time, as his party is unlikely to win the majority of seats, analysts said.

"I see a hung parliament where new political parties of young leaders with vision could play a key role in the formation of the new government," said political analyst Geja Sharma Wagle.

Voters had not entirely jettisoned the old parties, however, he said, adding that they "want them to change and work for the people".

Nepal, a natural buffer between giant Asian rivals India and China, has changed governments 10 times since its 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008.

That instability has fuelled corruption, hampering economic growth and slowed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nepali Congress party is seen as pro-India, while the UML is considered closer to China. Both jostle for influence in Nepal, pouring in aid and investment in infrastructure.

Analysts say the election outcome could decide which gets the upper hand in the battle for influence in a nation rich in hydropower and home to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.