Migrate to survive: Water woes clear out villages in hilly Nepal

Until recently, Rai had to wake up at 3 am daily to fetch water for her family, with the volume from a nearby spring-fed tap having fallen so precipitously it often took her an hour to collect just seven litres.

Then last month, the pipe connecting the tap to the spring was destroyed by a wildfire, disrupting the supply. Now Rai has to walk two hours each way to get water from a river downhill.

Facing such burdens, Rai hopes she will soon be able to join the exodus.

"Those who had enough money to build houses have migrated to get access to water - but we don't have enough money," she said.

Her two sons have already migrated to Malaysia to find work, she said, emphasising that she hoped to move elsewhere in Nepal once her children had saved enough to help her do so.

Nepal is the fourth most climate-vulnerable country in the world, according to World Bank rankings, and increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change is bringing worsening water extremes, from droughts to floods that wash away homes and even entire villages.

Water shortages are a problem nationwide, but they are most acute in hilly areas, including those near the Hindu-Kush and Himalayan mountains, where drying springs and erratic rain and snowfall are fuelling a water crisis, said Roshan Babu Ojha, a soil scientist at the National Soil Science Research Center.

For some villages, water is not just running short but running out, forcing migration, according to local people, officials and migration specialists.

That threatens the fabric and future of many communities, said Amina Maharjan of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

"Once people have moved out of a place where they have stayed for generations, they rarely move back even if the problem of the water crisis is solved," said Maharjan, senior specialist in livelihood and migration with the research centre.