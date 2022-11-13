Akbar Ali Gazi, singer who became famous after ‘Ittadi’ performance, dies

Singer Akbar Ali Gazi, who burst into stardom after making an appearance on a TV show 19 years ago, has died in hospital care after a years-long battle with severe diabetes and kidney-related problems.

Kaniz Fatema, the bereaved wife of Akbar, confirmed that he died at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical Hospital around 3 pm on Sunday.

Akbar’s infected right leg was amputated recently and he had been on life support, said Kaniz.

She also said her husband had to forgo performing on the stage as his kidney-related issues worsened five years ago and since then, the self-taught singer from Jashore has been in and out of hospitals.