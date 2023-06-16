'Last' Beatles record to be released this year thanks to AI, Paul McCartney says

A "last" Beatles song, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon, will be released this year thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Paul McCartney has said.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 that aired on Tuesday, McCartney did not name the track but said the technology was used on "a demo that John had, that we worked on".

"So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record... we were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI (artificial intelligence), so that then we could mix the record as you would normally do," the singer-songwriter, 80, said.