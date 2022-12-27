Hasina to flag off maiden metro rail trip at Uttara

The stage is set for Bangladesh to usher in a new era of urban transportation with the launch of the much-awaited metro rail network in Dhaka. All that remains now is for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flag off the service.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Uttara North station at 11 am on Wednesday, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. The prime minister will wave a green flag to set the first elevated train on its way. She will also be the first passenger to board the train.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader came to a press conference at Agargaon Metro Station on Tuesday to discuss the inauguration of Metrorail.