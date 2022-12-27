Hasina to flag off maiden metro rail trip at Uttara

The stage is set for Bangladesh to usher in a new era of urban transportation with the launch of the much-awaited metro rail network in Dhaka. All that remains now is for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flag off the service.
The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Uttara North station at 11 am on Wednesday, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. The prime minister will wave a green flag to set the first elevated train on its way. She will also be the first passenger to board the train.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader came to a press conference at Agargaon Metro Station on Tuesday to discuss the inauguration of Metrorail.
After completing all the formalities, Hasina will travel to the Agargaon station at the other end of the route along with 200 invited guests.
The metro rail network will span 22.26 km from Uttara to Kamalapur via Motijheel once it is fully operational. For now, only the Uttara-Agargaon route will be active.
An understated gathering will mark the launch of the metro rail, Quader said on Tuesday.
“There was a plan to release a pigeon and set off fireworks at 11:15 am, but that has been cancelled. Prayers will be offered at 11:20 am."
The ceremony will start at 11:25 am, according to the minister.
MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited - the authority for the metro rail, and the Japanese ambassador to Dhaka are scheduled to address the event.
"I will deliver a speech on the president's behalf. The prime minister will begin her address at 12:25 pm. After that, an aerial view of the metro rail line will be exhibited and a rendition of the theme song will be performed,” said Quader.
Afterwards, Hasina will visit the Uttara North Station and plant a tamarind sapling next to the project plaque. She will then go up to the platform and buy a ticket from the ticket vending machine.
“There, she will be briefed about the metro rail and its platforms. The prime minister will then wave a green flag on the platform to inaugurate the operation of Bangladesh's first metro rail service and sign the green flag as a commemorative gesture,” said Quader.
Later, the premier will cut a ribbon to the door of the coach reserved for her before boarding the train. She will travel to the end of the line in Agargaon and return to her official residence from there.