Mirpur residents, shops hope metro rail opening turns their fortunes around

Abu Sufian, a director of the company which owns the chain, told bdnews24.com that their revenue decreased by nearly 70 per cent.

“I can’t even begin to calculate the amount of loss we incurred in the last seven years. We sold all of our tangible and intangible assets just to keep the lights on,” he said.

Sufian, however, is optimistic that as soon as MRT starts operating, their fortunes will turn.

“Last year was a bit better though. We are hoping to turn the business around as soon as the metro rail opens as it’s located right beside a station.”

Tajul Islam Khan, the proprietor of Optimum Electronics on Rokeya Sarani, did not sound as hopeful as Sufiyan.

He is under a mountain of debt.

“I owe the banks at least Tk 2 million, which I borrowed to survive the dry spell the project work brought in. My income never fully recovered, even after the construction ended, so I am struggling to even pay the regular loan instalments. I may have to shut my doors permanently soon as collectors from the banks have been making regular trips to my shop, asking to settle loans, but I can’t,” Tajul said.