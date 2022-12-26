Bangladesh metro rail to introduce separate carriage for women

Bangladesh authorities have taken steps to ensure that women are able to make use of the country’s first metro rail in Dhaka in comfort.

One carriage per train has been reserved for women, but they can also travel in other coaches.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, highlighted various aspects of the electric train at an event organised on Dec 12 by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which financed a major portion of the project.

"The metro rail will have six coaches. One coach will be reserved for women only. However, women can also travel in other coaches if they wish to,” Siddique said.

The metro rail will be launched on Dec 28. However, in the first stage, the train will only cover a distance of 11.73 km from Uttara to Agargaon. It will take 20 minutes to complete the journey. The time will be 16-17 minutes once the train is fully functional.