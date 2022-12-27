Metro rail trains will carry 200 passengers every 10 minutes after launch

The government is still working on completing the entire 21.26 km span of the metro rail project from Uttara North to Kamalapur. The first section from Uttara North to Agargaon spans a distance of 11.73 km.

Trains will carry 200 passengers at a time to allow people to get used to the new system, Siddique said. The trains will stop at stations for 10 minutes to allow passengers to get on and off.

Once people are used to the new mass transit system, the train will also take on passengers from intermediate stations, Siddique said.

“We hope that we will be fully operational and will take on our full passenger capacity.”

DMTCL says that trains will run from 8 am to 12 pm for now and service will be closed once a week on Tuesdays.