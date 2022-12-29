Technical glitch mars first hours of Dhaka metro rail services

Bangladesh's first urban rail service has opened to the public with much fanfare, but the first day of operations got off to a rocky start as customers at the Agargaon station complained of problems with purchasing tickets from vending machines.
Meanwhile, the main entrance to the second floor also opened after a delay of half an hour due to technical issues on Thursday.
Md Shamim, a passenger at the station, said he waited for 20 minutes to get a ticket without any success. The automated ticket machines were out of order, he claimed.
Three ticket vending machines have been set up at the north and south ends of the Agargaon station. A traditional counter manned by staff is situated next to them for people with special needs.
A passenger inserted Tk 60 into an automated machine in the morning, but the ticket never came out. After waiting for 20 minutes, the passenger was issued a ticket manually.
There have been some problems with the ticketing system and the authorities are working to resolve it quickly, said Station Controller Sohel Rana.