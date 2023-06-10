Mayor Taposh threatens to sue Daily Star over ‘satire’

Dhaka South mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has threatened to sue The Daily Star for defamation if it does not issue an unconditional apology and pay damages over a ‘satirical piece’ on tree-felling published by the English newspaper last month.

Taposh’s lawyer Mejbahur Rahman made a statement on the situation at a media conference on Saturday at his offices in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.

“The Daily Star has responded to our legal notice,” Rahman said. “They said ‘it was a satirical piece, which is a globally accepted and common practice in journalism’. Still, they apologised if the article offended anyone.”