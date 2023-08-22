Mexico president attacks Reuters report on narco remittances

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday publicly attacked a Reuters report published last week detailing how organized crime groups disguised drug profits as routine remittances to move money from the United States to Mexico.

The story, published Friday, was based on interviews with two dozen Mexico residents who said they had been paid by the Sinaloa Cartel to receive remittances sent by the syndicate's operatives in the United States, then turn those drug proceeds over to cartel members in Mexico. The Reuters report also drew on records from eight US federal court cases and interviews with dozens of sources, including industry insiders, analysts and law enforcement agents on both sides of the border to paint a detailed picture of how the criminal venture works.

"Reuters, they are some deceivers, liars," López Obrador said during his regular news conference, which is held every weekday morning.

A Reuters spokesperson said: "We stand by our reporting."