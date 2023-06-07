    বাংলা

    Mayor Taposh sends legal notice to Daily Star over ‘satire’

    The Dhaka South mayor is seeking Tk 1 billion in compensation over an article on tree-felling that the newspaper maintains was satirical

    Published : 7 June 2023, 12:56 PM
    Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has served a legal notice on The Daily Star, seeking Tk 1 billion for defamation over a “satirical piece” on tree-felling published by the English newspaper last month.

    The notice was issued to the newspaper's Editor Mahfuz Anam, Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and the writer of the piece, Naziba Basher, on Jun 5, Taposh's lawyer Barrister Mejbaur Rahman said on Wednesday.

    The piece, titled 'Cutting trees to make way for air', was published on May 13. It brought both the city corporation and Mayor Taposh into disrepute, according to Mejbaur.

    The lawyer alleges that the author passed off her own words as Taposh's by putting quotation marks around certain passages.

    “Many things have been said in the article. The statements were not made by Mayor Taposh, but were presented as though they were."

    After the piece came to Taposh's attention, he decided to pursue legal action against the newspaper and the notice was sent as the first step in that process, according to Mejbaur.

    The notice demanded that the newspaper retract the article carrying "distorted statements" attributed to Mayor Taposh within 24 hours and issue an unconditional apology.

    "They must also pay Tk 1 billion as compensation for defamation within the next seven days. If not, we will take action [against The Daily Star] in line with the mayor's instructions," said Mejbaur.

    In a statement addressing the matter, Editor Mahfuz Anam acknowledged receipt of the notice over the satirical article on Jun 6, and said a response will be published within the stipulated time.

    However, the newspaper took issue with the piece being termed as a 'report' or a 'column'. "This is factually incorrect. It was a satirical piece, which is a globally accepted and common practice in journalism, on an issue of urgent public concern, and that too was published in our designated weekly satirical page titled 'Satireday’."

