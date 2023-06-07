Mayor Taposh sends legal notice to Daily Star over ‘satire’

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has served a legal notice on The Daily Star, seeking Tk 1 billion for defamation over a “satirical piece” on tree-felling published by the English newspaper last month.

The notice was issued to the newspaper's Editor Mahfuz Anam, Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and the writer of the piece, Naziba Basher, on Jun 5, Taposh's lawyer Barrister Mejbaur Rahman said on Wednesday.

The piece, titled 'Cutting trees to make way for air', was published on May 13. It brought both the city corporation and Mayor Taposh into disrepute, according to Mejbaur.

The lawyer alleges that the author passed off her own words as Taposh's by putting quotation marks around certain passages.