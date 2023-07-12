    বাংলা

    BBC presenter facing sex photo claims is Huw Edwards, BBC says, citing his wife

    Edwards is facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos

    Reuters
    Published : 12 July 2023, 05:33 PM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 05:33 PM

    One of Britain's leading news anchors, Huw Edwards, was named by his wife on Wednesday as being the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, the broadcaster reported.

    Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics. 

    The BBC has been rocked in recent days by a report in the Sun newspaper that one of its leading presenters had paid a young person 35,000 pounds ($45,000) for explicit photos over three years, beginning when the person was 17.

    It suspended the presenter but did not name him. Several BBC stars had taken to social media to say they were not involved after speculation swirled online.

    "Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," his wife, Vicky Flind said, according to the BBC.

    "The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

    Flind said she hoped the statement would bring an end to media speculation which had impacted Edwards' BBC colleagues.

    "Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published," she said.

    London's Metropolitan Police said earlier on Wednesday it had concluded its assessment into the allegations and found there was no indication a criminal offence had been committed.

    RELATED STORIES
    A BBC logo is reflected in the viewfinder of a television camera outside the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters in London, Britain, March 13, 2023.
    Lawyer says BBC sex photo claims are 'rubbish'
    An unidentified BBC presenter is alleged to have paid £35,000 for explicit photos to a young person over a three-year period
    A BBC logo is reflected in the viewfinder of a television camera outside the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters in London, Britain, March 13, 2023.
    BBC suspends presenter over teenager photos scandal
    The BBC, which is funded by a licence fee paid by every TV watching household, says it takes any allegations seriously
    A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London October 22, 2012.
    Syria cancels accreditation of 2 BBC journalists
    The BBC said its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum
    A man crosses Westminster Bridge as the Houses of Parliament are partially illuminated in purple to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, London, Britain, Jan 27, 2022.
    UK net debt passes 100% of GDP for first time since 1961
    Public sector net debt, excluding that of state-controlled banks, hit 2.567 trillion pounds

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan