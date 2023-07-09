BBC under fire for mishandling probe into presenter who ‘paid teen for explicit images'

‘Taking my child’s innocence’



The BBC was allegedly first made aware of the claims on May 19. It has been reported that a further payment has been made to the person since, and their mother claimed she “begged” the BBC to stop the man sending money.



The corporation did not confirm whether the presenter had now been taken off air as a result of the claims.



The alleged recipient’s mother told The Sun that her child used the large sums of money to help fund a spiralling crack cocaine drug habit and said the now 20-year-old went from a “happy-go-lucky youngster” to a “ghost-like crack addict” in just three years.



“When I see [the presenter] on telly, I feel sick,” she said. “I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life. Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”



Her child showed her an online bank statement that had numerous deposits from the presenter, she claimed, adding: “One time, he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”



A spokesman for the BBC said it treated any allegations “very seriously” and insisted it had processes in place to proactively deal with them.



The spokesman added: “As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination, we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.



“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things, but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”