    বাংলা

    Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange

    Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 05:31 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 05:31 PM

    The United States should end its prosecution of Julian Assange, leading media outlets from the United States and Europe that had collaborated with the WikiLeaks founder said on Monday, citing press freedom concerns.

    "This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America's First Amendment and the freedom of the press," editors and publishers of the Guardian, the New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País said in an open letter.

    Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables. His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing, including in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    Monday marked twelve years since those media outlets collaborated to release excerpts from over 250,000 documents obtained by Assange in the so-called "Cablegate" leak.

    The material was leaked to WikiLeaks by the then American soldier Chelsea Manning and revealed the inner workings of US diplomacy around the globe. The documents exposed "corruption, diplomatic scandals and spy affairs on an international scale," the letter said.

    In August, a group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Assange during his stay in Ecuador's embassy in London.

    Assange spent seven years in the embassy before being dragged out and jailed in 2019 for breaching bail conditions. He has remained in prison in London while his extradition case is decided. If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in an American maximum security prison.

    His legal team has appealed to the High Court in London to block his extradition in a legal battle that has dragged on for more than a decade.

    "Publishing is not a crime," the media outlets said in their letter on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers stand behind barricades and cordon at the site where a protest against COVID-19 curbs took place the night before, following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China, Nov 27, 2022.
    Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest: BBC
    A Reuters journalist was also detained for about 90 minutes on Sunday night, before being released
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Apr 2, 2014.
    Takeover of NDTV a responsibility: India's richest man Adani
    The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine NDTV's editorial integrity
    Speaking about an Anti Corruption Case against him, Toufique Imrose Khalidi said, “Vengeful and powerful people were given free rein when they acted from behind the stage.” File Photo
    Decision on Khalidi’s bail in ACC case on Dec 1
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, while he denies any wrongdoing
    The logo of Apple Daily newspaper is seen at the headquarters of its publisher Next Digital after the announcement that the newspaper is folding its operations earlier, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 23, 2021.
    6 ex-staff of HK newspaper plead guilty to collusion
    The six pleaded guilty to conspiring for 'imposing sanctions or blockade' against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments between July 2020 and June 2021

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher