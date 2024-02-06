Madrid residents fight against evictions with musical protest

Hundreds of people crowded a central Madrid street as musicians regaled them with tunes from balconies above to support more than 50 families who face eviction from a building that activists say is being eyed for tourist accommodation.

The four-storey complex in the multicultural Lavapies neighbourhood on Saturday hosted performances of jazz, flamenco or poetry in each apartment, while protesters outside chanted: "Neighbourhoods aren't for sale, they're to be protected."

As in other European cities, the gentrification of Madrid has been unfolding for years, pushing out local people as private developers turn homes into luxury flats and short-term rentals. There are now 62,580 beds in short-term rentals in Madrid, travel industry group Exceltur said.

According to Madrid's tenants union, real estate investment trust Elix Rental Housing - co-managed by asset managers AltamarCAM and Elix - is looking to buy the four-storey Lavapies building, with the board expected to approve the deal on Feb 13.