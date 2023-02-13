On eve of Valentine's Day, two Russian newlyweds wait to be reunited

They planned to marry in Russia, ended up tying the knot in Georgia - but will still find themselves in separate countries on Valentine's Day.

Alexander and Varvara - two Russians who asked not to be identified by their full names - were forced to come up with a new wedding plan after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation of 300,000 men last September to boost Russia's flagging military effort in Ukraine.

Alexander, who was travelling for work in Estonia at the time, decided not to return to Russia after the authorities sent him a call-up notice.