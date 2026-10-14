Colombia’s new president revives Israel ties with Jerusalem embassy, trade deal

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella speaks during a bilateral agreements signing ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sept 8, 2026. Fernando Vergara/Pool via REUTERS

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella speaks during a bilateral agreements signing ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sept 8, 2026. Fernando Vergara/Pool via REUTERS

Colombia opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the 10th country to do so, as new President Abelardo de la Espriella reversed his predecessor’s break with Israel and restored a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Most countries maintain their embassies to Israel in Tel Aviv. Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. The city’s status remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024 over its actions in Gaza and repeatedly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Petro also closed Colombia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled its ambassador.

Israel condemned the move at the time, describing it as antisemitic and saying it rewarded Hamas militants.

De la Espriella, a right-winger who became president in August, has moved to rebuild ties with Israel. The free trade agreement terminated under Petro was reinstated on Tuesday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the changes, saying the two countries had reversed most of the damage to bilateral relations under the previous administration and made progress towards closer ties.

“I thank ... Abelardo de la Espriella for his determination to bring Israel-Colombia relations to an all-time high,” Saar said.

Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar attended the embassy opening in Jerusalem.

Several countries have moved their embassies to Jerusalem since the United States did so in 2018. They include Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay and Somaliland.