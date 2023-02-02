What's wrong with dyeing your hair an unusual colour?

For one, I have made more friends. For some reason, the strange hair colour makes me appear more approachable, amiable and gregarious than I am. But it's also safe to say that the community of people with bold, unnaturally coloured hair behaves like a cult. One could argue that we gravitate towards one another. There is something different and ineffable about us that those with natural hairs do not quite understand but find compelling.

Unnaturally-coloured hair became iconic as part of the 1970s punk movement in the West, serving not just as a fashion statement but also as a symbol of being part of the community and culture. Punk was, by its nature, disruptive and boisterous. However, in South-East Asia, the traditional ideas that reinforce our conception of beauty are why most people shy away from unnatural colours.

Society has always been obsessed with long, black hair as a symbol of womanly beauty and grace. So much so that it has affected many aspects of women's lives. Unnatural hair colours are still frowned upon in workplaces, schools and nearly every other professional setting for several reasons, including the fact that they attract unwelcome attention, depart from conventional formal appearance and can be disruptive.

Even after considering all of that, the question of "Why should my coloured hair decide my academic success or my professionalism?" remains. Since there isn't a direct connection between the two, there is a more complex answer.