Stripe’s resolutions for the New Year

OVERCOME IMPOSTER SYNDROME

I spent more than half of 2022 struggling to stay afloat (mentally and physically), holding on to what makes life good, and doubting myself. My best friend kept telling me that I was doing well in my final year of university and that when the time comes, I'll be able to successfully pursue what I want. My university advisor told me that I had ‘a fire in me to do big things’. A big part of me felt that I was somehow gaslighting and manipulating them into thinking I was this capable, and that I was somehow fooling everyone into having such high hopes for me. In simple words, I didn't see in myself what they saw in me.

I kept telling myself that I had to myself to the point where I couldn't physically get out of bed so that I could keep the facade of being ‘one of the best students in the department’ or ‘that kid that’ll go places’.

This year, I want to stop being so hard on myself. I want to be able to accept that when I do achieve something, I deserve it. I want to be able to let myself rest without feeling that I'm letting everyone else down or that I have to live up to the image everyone else has of me. The first step in doing so is accepting that I’m able to get things done properly and that I am good at what I do.

I want to be kinder to myself and be okay with others seeing me fail. I know it won’t be easy. I’ll probably have my moments and resort back to my toxic ways, but I will try to see the good in myself.

- Puja Sarkar