Peruvian woman dies by euthanasia after years-long fight for 'dignified death'

A Peruvian woman suffering from a degenerative illness has died by euthanasia after a lengthy court battle ended in a landmark ruling allowing her to end her life with medical assistance, her lawyer said on Monday.

Ana Estrada, 47, had lived with a rare incurable condition called polymyositis, which causes muscle weakness, for the past three decades. She was bed-ridden and required a ventilator to breathe.

She died on Sunday, her lawyer Josefina Miro Quesada said on X.

Estrada, a psychologist, went to court in 2016 to fight for access to euthanasia, illegal in Peru. In 2022, the Latin American nation's Supreme Court confirmed a ruling that gave Estrada an exemption to end her life.

"Ana has left us grateful to all the people who helped give her a voice, who were with her through this fight and who supported her decision unconditionally, with love," Miro Quesada said.