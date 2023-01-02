Do you feel you don't deserve success? It may be impostor syndrome

Since the first study on impostorism, the phenomenon has been identified across lines of gender, race, and age, and in a huge range of professions. Though it is popularly referred to as a syndrome, it is not referred to as one officially because it isn't a disease or an abnormality, nor is it tied to depression, anxiety, or self-esteem. It is, instead, a universal feeling, and there is often no threshold of accomplishments that puts these feelings to rest.

Everyone is susceptible to a phenomenon called pluralistic ignorance where they doubt themselves, but believe that they are alone in thinking that way because they do not hear others voicing their doubts aloud. And so, one of the most sure-fire ways to combat impostorism is to talk about it. That way we can help relieve these feelings, by knowing that we are not alone.

In her book, Young also talks about how everyone has unspoken, unconscious rules in their head that define what it means to be competent, rules which begin with should, always, or never. So, in order to tackle impostor syndrome we need to know what our rules are. If we can identify the hidden self-limiting beliefs we have around competence or success, we can directly address those rules and keep the behaviours tied to impostorism in check by putting up small red flags in our brain whenever we hear the words ‘should’, ‘always’, and ‘could’ in our head.

We may never be able to banish these feelings entirely, but we can have open conversations about the academic or professional challenges we face each day. With increasing awareness of how common these experiences are, perhaps we can feel freer, be frank about our feelings and build confidence in ourselves, our skills, and our competence.

This article was written for Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.