Acid attack survivor fronts fashion book in new awareness campaign

Sitting at her home in the Belgian town of Nivelles, acid attack survivor and campaigner Patricia Lefranc flicks through a sleek book of pictures of her shot by British fashion photographer Rankin.

In one, she holds a photo of herself before the devastating 2009 attack by an ex. Others show her in different poses throughout the lookbook, a photo catalogue typically used by fashion brands.

“I have learnt to see myself after (the attack). If I had seen this photo of myself five or six years ago I would have been in tears," Lefranc said.

"It’s going to sound harsh to say it – but, I’ve learnt (to live with) this ugliness. It’s me."