October 09, 2026

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Belgian students rally over education costs amid protests in France

The unrest has prompted warnings for businesses and commuters as authorities report more than 100 arrests in recent days

Belgian students rally over education costs amid protests in France
People attempt to put an electric scooter into a burning structure on a street, on the day of a spontaneous street protest of high school students against education reforms introduced by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government and an increase in student fees, in Liege, Belgium, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Reuters

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 12:55 AM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 12:55 AM

Hundreds of students have taken to the streets in the eastern Belgian city of Liège, inspired in part by student protests in neighbouring France, with local media reporting 107 arrests in recent days.

Authorities warned of major unrest and advised shopkeepers to close early, while the city’s main train station was temporarily closed and police urged people to avoid the centre because of severe traffic disruption.

Local authorities could not immediately confirm the reported arrests. Belga news agency said they were linked to offences including property damage and arson.

Students have protested against Belgium’s French-language education system, citing rising costs, overcrowded classrooms and difficulties accessing study materials. Protesters carried signs saying education should be a right rather than a privilege.

The unrest follows clashes between protesters and police in Brussels in June over education reforms, including a rise in tuition fees for most students in Belgium’s French-speaking Community to 1,194 euros from 835 euros.

Videos circulating on social media showed shattered glass, fires and large crowds of mostly young protesters in Liège, while police were seen blocking roads and checking students for weapons.

Students Draw Inspiration from France

Some Belgian students told Reuters they had been in contact with protesters in France and saw similarities between the movements.

“We support each other because we're facing pretty much the same issues,” said 19-year-old student Alfred.

Amelia Di Salve, also 19 and studying to become a teacher, said Belgium’s student movement had begun earlier this year and gained fresh momentum after students saw the protests in France.

“When we saw nothing was changing without protests, we decided we would start ... France did influence us a little,” she said.

Liège mayor Willy Demeyer said he hoped calm would return and that dialogue could be established so young people could express their concerns peacefully and have their grievances heard.

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