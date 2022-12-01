What is toxic masculinity?

‘Toxic masculinity’ is a term that often crops up in cultural discourse nowadays, especially online.

But what are the causes of it, and what propagates it?

Toxic masculinity is the harmful aspect of the stereotypical behaviour that is expected of men. It is like the web of a venomous spider that restricts what men are allowed or not allowed to do until the spider of societal pressure inevitably consumes them.

General traits associated with toxic masculinity are men being expected to not show emotional vulnerability and resorting to aggression and intimidation to get their way. They are also expected to not be too “feminine” in their habits and hobbies, and even deeming things such as misogyny and homophobia or queerphobia acceptable.

Phrases such as “boys will be boys,” “man up,” “real men don’t cry,” are commonly associated with toxic masculinity.