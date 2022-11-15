Annual dengue hospitalisations near 50,000 as deaths soar to 213

In 2019, when the government reported a record 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the disease was found in all 64 districts. As many as 164 dengue patients died that year.



Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year as the disease was found in 57 districts.



This year, dengue has spread to 62 districts, the DGHS said on Monday.



The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 2,851 dengue patients on Tuesday morning, including 1,638 in Dhaka.