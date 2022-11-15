Annual dengue hospitalisations near 50,000 as deaths soar to 213

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh in 2022 is set to cross 50,000, the second highest annual count.
Hospitalisations over dengue increased to 49,992 with 692 patients admitted to the hospitals in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, according to data gathered by the Directorate General of Health Services.
After breaking the annual record on Nov 5, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease continued to rise, to 213 as the government reported eight fatalities in the latest daily count.
On Monday, the government 760 new hospitalisations and three deaths.
In 2019, when the government reported a record 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the disease was found in all 64 districts. As many as 164 dengue patients died that year.
Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year as the disease was found in 57 districts.
This year, dengue has spread to 62 districts, the DGHS said on Monday.
The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 2,851 dengue patients on Tuesday morning, including 1,638 in Dhaka.
Along with mosquito attack, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus. This year, however, the cases started to rise in August and continued the upward trajectory.
The hospitals admitted 21,932 dengue patients in October alone. The death toll last month was 86. The DGHS reported 72 deaths from the disease in the first 15 days of November.
Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients and the death toll is much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tested.