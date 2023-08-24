Bangladesh logs 2,201 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

The government has recorded 2,201 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 108,630.



The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 514 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.



​​The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 737 and it was 1,339 outside the capital.

The city saw six deaths and the toll was two in other districts.