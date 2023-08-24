Bangladesh logs 2,201 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

    বাংলা

    Published : 24 August 2023, 01:30 PM
    The government has recorded 2,201 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 108,630. 

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 514 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    ​​The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 737 and it was 1,339 outside the capital.

    The city saw six deaths and the toll was two in other districts.

    On Thursday morning, 7,942 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,179 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,763 were in the capital.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

