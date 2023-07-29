Bangladesh logs 2,202 dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

Most of the cases this year, 38,429, have been reported in July, with two more days of the month left.

As many as 1,143 of the new cases have been detected in Dhaka. Nine of the new deaths from dengue also occurred in the capital.

On Saturday morning, 8,961 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 5,100 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.