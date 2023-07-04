57 Dhaka city wards are at high risk of dengue

A health directorate survey has found 57 wards in Dhaka's two city corporations are at high risk of dengue, an Aedes aegypti mosquito-borne disease.

Among them, Dhaka South City Corporation encompasses 28 wards, while Dhaka North City Corporation has 27 wards. In total, the capital city of Dhaka has 119 wards, with 54 in the north and 75 in the south.

The study was carried out across 98 wards in Dhaka from Jun 18-27. The surveyors inspected 40 wards of DNCC and 58 wards of DSCC. Out of the 4,149 houses they visited in these wards, they found Aedes aegypti larvae in a total of 549 houses. Among them, 272 houses were in DNCC, and 278 were in DSCC.

The Breteau Index or BI of Aedes mosquitoes is more than 20 in these wards, the Directorate General of Health Services informed at a press conference on Tuesday.