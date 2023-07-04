    বাংলা

    57 Dhaka city wards are at high risk of dengue

    The Breteau Index of Aedes mosquitoes is more than 20 in these wards, according to DGHS

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 July 2023, 02:39 PM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 02:39 PM

    A health directorate survey has found 57 wards in Dhaka's two city corporations are at high risk of dengue, an Aedes aegypti mosquito-borne disease. 

    Among them, Dhaka South City Corporation encompasses 28 wards, while Dhaka North City Corporation has 27 wards. In total, the capital city of Dhaka has 119 wards, with 54 in the north and 75 in the south.

    The study was carried out across 98 wards in Dhaka from Jun 18-27. The surveyors inspected 40 wards of DNCC and 58 wards of DSCC. Out of the 4,149 houses they visited in these wards, they found Aedes aegypti larvae in a total of 549 houses. Among them, 272 houses were in DNCC, and 278 were in DSCC. 

    The Breteau Index or BI of Aedes mosquitoes is more than 20 in these wards, the Directorate General of Health Services informed at a press conference on Tuesday.

    The mosquito density is chiefly measured using the BI, which counts the number of positive containers per 100 places inspected. BI exceeding 20 percent is risky, according to experts.

    Bangladesh is currently facing an alarming spread of dengue, which began even before the start of the monsoon season this year. 

    “This result means that the presence of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes is very high in these areas. No matter whether we live in the North or South (city corporations), we are all at risk of contracting dengue,” Professor Md Nazmul Islam, director of the DGHS’s disease control wing, said at a press conference to unveil the data.

