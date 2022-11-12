    বাংলা

    Six dengue patients die in Bangladesh in 24 hours as cases keep swelling

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year rises to 199, including 119 in Dhaka

    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 01:35 PM
    The government has reported six deaths from dengue fever in a day, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 199.

    As many as 918 dengue patients, including 530 in Dhaka, were hospitalised in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to government data.

    The Directorate General of Health Services recorded 266 hospitalisations and one death from dengue on Friday. 

    The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 3,275 dengue patients on Saturday morning -- 2,024 of them in Dhaka, where 119 patients have died this year. 

    According to the health directorate, 47,670 dengue patients, including 7,646 in November, were admitted to hospitals this year and 44,196 of them have recovered. 

    The caseload is the second-highest for the country annually after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year. 

    This year, the hospitals recorded 21,932 cases in October alone. The death toll last month was 86. The DGHS reported 58 deaths from the disease in the first 12 days of November.

    Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients is much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised.

