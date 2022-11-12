Six dengue patients die in Bangladesh in 24 hours as cases keep swelling

The government has reported six deaths from dengue fever in a day, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 199.

As many as 918 dengue patients, including 530 in Dhaka, were hospitalised in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to government data.

The Directorate General of Health Services recorded 266 hospitalisations and one death from dengue on Friday.

The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 3,275 dengue patients on Saturday morning -- 2,024 of them in Dhaka, where 119 patients have died this year.

According to the health directorate, 47,670 dengue patients, including 7,646 in November, were admitted to hospitals this year and 44,196 of them have recovered.