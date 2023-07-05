Mayor Taposh says total prevention of dengue is ‘impossible’

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh claims that no country in the world has been able to completely contain the mosquito-borne dengue virus, calling it an "impossible task".

Despite an alarming spike in dengue hospitalisations across the country, Taposh believes the outbreak of the disease is still under control.

“Nobody will be able to prevent the viral fever completely. No country has been able to do it as yet. But the disease is under control in Bangladesh," he said on Wednesday.

"Statistics show that the dengue situation is far better here than in other countries, even though the death toll from the disease is rising."

Taposh highlighted the efforts of the city authorities to eradicate the breeding grounds of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.