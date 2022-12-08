Speedy amendment urged to reduce tobacco-related deaths

MPs, public health experts, doctors, economists and anti-tobacco activists have called for the speedy finalisation of the amendment to the tobacco control law to protect public health.

They made the call at a discussion on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, the achievements and the way forward.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), National Heart Foundation, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, DORP and Unnayan Shamannay organised the discussion at a Dhaka hotel on Monday, according to a statement from the organisers.

Speakers at the discussion said that as a result of anti-tobacco activities of the government, tobacco use has declined by 18.5 percent in 2017 compared to 2009.

While this reduction in tobacco use within such a short time reflects the government's success, it is not enough to achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

Due to some loopholes in the tobacco control law, such as the provision of designated smoking areas in public places and transports, display of tobacco products at pointsof sales, corporate social responsibility activities of tobacco companies, loose sales of tobacco products and sales of new types of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, the law is unable to play an effective role in reducing tobacco use.

Currently, the prevalence of tobacco use stands at 35.3 percent, or 37.8 million of the adult population. Tobacco claims 161,000 lives in Bangladesh every year. Hundreds of thousands more fall ill and suffer from a wide range of disabilities due to tobacco use.

Tobacco-related deaths and injuries will continue to increase as long as there is a delay in imposing strictness on tobacco use through legislative amendments.