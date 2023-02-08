Why Europe's drug shortages may get worse

According to 13 European manufacturers and six generic drug industry associations and trade groups who spoke with Reuters, many firms are struggling to make enough money to justify making antibiotics at all - let alone increase production.

"We cannot keep this capped pricing when all of our production, logistics and regulatory compliance costs are increasing at double digits or more," said Adrian van den Hoven, director general of lobby group Medicines for Europe, which represents makers of generic drugs in the region.

The companies Reuters spoke with declined to disclose margins for specific generics for competitive reasons.

THE COST OF CHEAP GENERICS

Before launching tenders, many European governments compare the price of a generic medicine to other markets in the region, or to similar drugs at home, to set a reference price which then serves as the benchmark in negotiations with suppliers.

They typically award contracts to manufacturers offering the lowest price, which then results in further downward pressure on prices in subsequent tenders, drugmakers say.

Generic medicines now account for about 70% of all dispensed medicines in Europe, but only 29% of the money spent on drugs by national health agencies, according to Medicines for Europe.

European generic drugmakers say the tender system and regulated prices have fuelled a race to the bottom, and European firms are being undercut by suppliers from Asia.

Over the past decade, this has forced some European companies to either cut output or move manufacturing of generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) needed to make them to India and China, where costs are much lower.

Industry executives now say an overhaul of pricing schemes is the only way to reinvigorate manufacturing in Europe, both to avoid shortages in the future and to prevent the continent becoming even more dependent on Asia for essential medicines.

"There's a growing awareness that we may have to pay more to ensure our supplies of these medicines is secure and not dependent on other regions, for our own health and national security," said Rena Conti, a drug pricing expert and professor in the department of markets, public policy and law at Boston University's Questrom School of Business.