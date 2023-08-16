Bangladesh hospitals report 2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,149 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 92,024.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by nine to 435 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 1,315 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but six of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Wednesday morning, 9,165 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,163 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.