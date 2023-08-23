    বাংলা

    Dengue deaths in Bangladesh since January cross 500

    Government records 2,070 new dengue cases in a day, taking the tally this year to 106,429, as the death toll rises by 13

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2023, 12:25 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 12:25 PM

    The death toll from dengue fever since January in Bangladesh has crossed 500 after breaking the annual record weeks ago.

    Hospitals across the country reported 13 new deaths in the latest daily count on Wednesday.

    With the new hospitalisations, August has seen 54,597 cases so far, surpassing the previous monthly record of 52,634 in August 2019.

    The number of patients hospitalised with the disease increased by 2,070 in this period to 106,429, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 857 and it was 1,213 outside the capital.

    The city saw eight deaths and the toll was five in other districts.

    On Wednesday morning, 7,825 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,245 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,580 were in the capital.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

