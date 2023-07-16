    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s dengue hospitalisations cross 20,000

    Another 1,424 dengue cases were recorded in the past 24 hours

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 02:59 PM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 02:59 PM

    Another 1,424 dengue patients have been hospitalised across Bangladesh, taking the total tally since the start of the year to over 20,000.

    Six more people died from the disease until 8 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    This takes the total number of dengue cases this year to 20,878, and the death toll to 106.

    Of the new hospitalisations, 741 cases were in Dhaka, and 683 were in other locations across the country.

    Currently, 4,955 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,154 are in Dhaka and 1,801 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse than in previous years. In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people have died. In the first 13 days of July, there were 9,404 hospitalisations and 46 deaths.

    Last year, hospitals across the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, the stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.

    Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh dengue death toll since January hits 100
    Dengue death toll reaches 100 this year
    The number of cases recorded over the past 24 hours was a record 1,623 infections
    Two sentenced to death for 2001 murder of gardener in Dhaka
    Two to die for gardener’s murder in Dhaka
    Abul Hossain was killed following a dispute over the operation of a nursery in the capital’s Cantonment area
    The situation of the dengue ward at Mugda Medical College Hospital, a 500-bed facility which is treating 1,045 patients. The authorities at the hospital are forced to allocate mattresses on the unit's floor for the patients. The picture was taken on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Photo- Marium Sultana.
    Mugda Hospital struggling to offer basic services to dengue patients
    According to the hospital administration, the 500-bed hospital was handling 1,045 patients as of Saturday noon, and since the hospital’s capacity is overextended, the authorities conceded that they ca ...
    A nurse attends to a dengue patient at a hospital in Dhaka.
    New dengue variants death knells for second-time patients
    Doctors have observed that the effects of the latest variants are far more serious on patients, who caught the virus for the second time, than their predecessor

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan