Bangladesh’s dengue hospitalisations cross 20,000

Another 1,424 dengue patients have been hospitalised across Bangladesh, taking the total tally since the start of the year to over 20,000.

Six more people died from the disease until 8 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

This takes the total number of dengue cases this year to 20,878, and the death toll to 106.

Of the new hospitalisations, 741 cases were in Dhaka, and 683 were in other locations across the country.