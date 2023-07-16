Bangladesh’s dengue hospitalisations cross 20,000

Another 1,424 dengue patients have been hospitalised across Bangladesh, taking the total tally since the start of the year to over 20,000.
Six more people died from the disease until 8 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
This takes the total number of dengue cases this year to 20,878, and the death toll to 106.
Of the new hospitalisations, 741 cases were in Dhaka, and 683 were in other locations across the country.
Currently, 4,955 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,154 are in Dhaka and 1,801 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been worse than in previous years. In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people have died. In the first 13 days of July, there were 9,404 hospitalisations and 46 deaths.
Last year, hospitals across the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, the stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.
Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.