Dengue death toll in Bangladesh this year nears 1,700, caseload hits 320,835

After a deathless day, hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded one death from dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the toll this year to 1,699.





The number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease since January increased by 134 to 320,835 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 28 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 106 new cases. The death occurred outside the capital.