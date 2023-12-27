Dengue death toll in Bangladesh this year nears 1,700, caseload hits 320,835

After a deathless day, hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded one death from dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the toll this year to 1,699.
The number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease since January increased by 134 to 320,835 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 28 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 106 new cases. The death occurred outside the capital.
Of the 902 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 300 were in Dhaka and 602 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.