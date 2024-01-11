Bangladesh records 46 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 46 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 590 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.
The death toll remained unchanged at four with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.
In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 14 more patients, while the other districts recorded 32 new cases.
Of the 330 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 180 were in Dhaka and 150 outside the capital.
Experts attribute the outbreak to a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.