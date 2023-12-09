Bangladesh records 362 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 362 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 316,773.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,652 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 94 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 268 new cases. The death toll in the capital was one.
Of the 2,412 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 611 were in Dhaka and 1,801 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.