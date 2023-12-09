Bangladesh records 362 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 362 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 316,773.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,652 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 94 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 268 new cases. The death toll in the capital was one.

Of the 2,412 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 611 were in Dhaka and 1,801 outside the capital.