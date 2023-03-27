Bangladesh to start private outpatient service at state-run hospitals on Thursday

Bangladesh is going to allow physicians to run private outpatient services at government hospitals from Thursday.

A physician will be able to meet patients twice a week for a fee, from 3 pm to 6 pm, at the state-run hospitals, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said after a meeting on the ‘Institutional Practice Policy-2023’ at the Secretariat on Monday.

The service will initially be available at 10 district-level and 20 upazila-level hospitals and the initiative will be extended to other state-run health institutions in the future.