    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to start private outpatient service at state-run hospitals on Thursday

    The service will initially be available at 10 district and 20 upazila hospitals, Health Minister Zahid Maleque says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 March 2023, 12:45 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 12:45 PM

    Bangladesh is going to allow physicians to run private outpatient services at government hospitals from Thursday.

    A physician will be able to meet patients twice a week for a fee, from 3 pm to 6 pm, at the state-run hospitals, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said after a meeting on the ‘Institutional Practice Policy-2023’ at the Secretariat on Monday.

    The service will initially be available at 10 district-level and 20 upazila-level hospitals and the initiative will be extended to other state-run health institutions in the future.

    The government has also fixed Tk 500 as the fee for a senior professor under the initiative. A senior consultant will get Tk 300, an assistant physician Tk 200 and medical technologists and nurses Tk 50 each for their service, the minister said.

    “We are trying to launch the service as a pilot project from Mar 30. Nurses and technologists will also work twice a week. The government will also get a portion of the income from the project.”

    The minister said discussions are underway in phases to find out the reasons behind a spike in the cost of medical care in Bangladesh. Officials have recently conducted a drive at different district and upazila hospitals to check the quality of service, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘Bombs’ on wheels
    ‘Bombs’ on wheels
    The majority of cars in Dhaka now run on compressed natural gas or CNG. However, the cylinders installed in these vehicles need to be replaced once they expire. Expired cylinders pose a significant ri ...
    Travel and tourism fair in Dhaka
    Travel and tourism fair in Dhaka
    State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurates the three-day-long Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair, organised by the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, or TOAB, at th ...
    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen welcomes Derek Chollet, a senior policy advisor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with a bouquet of flowers upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023.
    Blinken’s advisor Chollet arrives in Dhaka
    He will hold discussions with a special focus on the Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry says
    A street named after US President Joe Biden, known as the President Biden Expressway, is seen entering downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania, US, March 9, 2023.
    Scranton to Biden: Love ya, Joe. But a 2024 run?
    Many Scranton residents say they might back Biden again in 2024, albeit without much enthusiasm

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain