With fewer options after supply halt, stent price reduction fails to benefit patients

The government’s decision to fix prices of stents, commonly called heart rings in Bangladesh, has apparently backfired, leaving patients with cardiovascular diseases and their families with fewer but costlier options.

A coronary artery stent is a small, self-expanding, metal mesh tube. It is placed inside a narrowed coronary artery after balloon angioplasty.

According to doctors and suppliers, Bangladesh needs around 35,000 stents every year to treat narrowed coronary arteries and all these stents of 44 brands are imported through 27 companies – four from the US and 23 from Europe.

Amid complaints over high prices of stents, the Directorate General of Drug Administration in two phases in October and December last year cut the prices by up to 45 percent. The new rates range between Tk 14,000 and Tk 140,500 per stent.

The importers of European stents stopped bringing in the products after the readjustment of prices.