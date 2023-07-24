I think my child has anxiety. What are the treatment options?

Different treatments have varying levels of evidence. Keep in mind that people often report some benefit from any treatment (like a “placebo effect”), so you need to work out what works best overall. With that said, treatments that teach children skills to manage their anxiety, such as cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), tend to be most effective.

Cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) is a broad range of treatments based on the interaction between your child’s thoughts, feelings and behaviours. Therapists encourage children to alter the way they think, which can change how they behave and feel.

CBT programs have been developed and tailored for anxious children and their families, such as the Cool Kids program. These treatments have been rigorously tested and are known to work for many children.

CBT is also freely available online and this can be an easy way to access and try treatment for example, Fear-Less Triple P Online.

These treatments teach the same CBT skills, however, they are delivered and assessed using an online platform, meaning treatment can take place at home.

Antidepressant medications can be highly effective for childhood anxiety but can also cause side effects, so they are often used when psychological therapies have not been effective. Their use should be monitored by a doctor.

Doing simple things, such as improving your child’s diet, sleep and exercise can have a big effect on their mental health.

It’s important to be supportive and listen to your child when they are distressed, while encouraging them to face their fears. Their fears may seem silly to you, but they are very real for them.

You may also want to involve your child’s school in their treatment, so teachers and parents are on the same page.

Like most services, you may need to shop around to find a mental health professional and treatment that suits you and your child. A psychologist with specific clinical training, experience in CBT and child anxiety can be a good place to start. Doing some research or seeking a referral is definitely worth the effort.

The main way to know if your child is getting better is if they are resuming their normal life. Remember the goal of treatment is not for your child to be completely free of anxiety; it’s to help them manage their anxiety so they still live a full life.

Childhood anxiety is distressing for your child and for the whole family, however, there is reason to be hopeful: there are effective treatments and these problems often pass with time.

It may be a journey, but work with your child and skilled health professionals and you will find the help your family needs.