AstraZeneca vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert: COVID will likely recede into the background

Despite the resurgence of cases in China and concerns about the development of dangerous new sub-variants, SARS-CoV-2 will likely recede into the background, according to Sarah Gilbert, who led a team that developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“So I think we'll continue to see new sub-variants,” Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, said in an interview with bdnews24.com at the Dhaka Lit Fest on Friday.

“SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that hadn't infected humans before the end of 2019 and it's been adapting and eventually it will stop adapting -- and it will probably still change a little bit, but there won't be such big changes. It's not likely to suddenly start to cause more severe disease, but we will continue to see mutations.”

The vaccines that are currently available for the disease that led to a global pandemic have proven effective against all the different variants that have cropped up so far, the scientist said.

“What's happening now in most of the world is that people have a combination of immunity from vaccination and then also from having a mild infection, which means that they have very broad immunity, so good protection against the variants.”

The result is that, in the future, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 will continue to diminish, Gilbert said.