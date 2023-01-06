AstraZeneca vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert: COVID will likely recede into the background

Despite the resurgence of cases in China and concerns about the development of dangerous new sub-variants, SARS-CoV-2 will likely recede into the background, according to Sarah Gilbert, who led a team that developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
“So I think we'll continue to see new sub-variants,” Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, said in an interview with bdnews24.com at the Dhaka Lit Fest on Friday.
“SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that hadn't infected humans before the end of 2019 and it's been adapting and eventually it will stop adapting -- and it will probably still change a little bit, but there won't be such big changes. It's not likely to suddenly start to cause more severe disease, but we will continue to see mutations.”
The vaccines that are currently available for the disease that led to a global pandemic have proven effective against all the different variants that have cropped up so far, the scientist said.
“What's happening now in most of the world is that people have a combination of immunity from vaccination and then also from having a mild infection, which means that they have very broad immunity, so good protection against the variants.”
The result is that, in the future, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 will continue to diminish, Gilbert said.
“Broadly, what will happen is that SARS-CoV-2 will become another of the coronaviruses that regularly infect people and generally don't have very much impact on health. There are four other coronaviruses that regularly impact people, and we don't even think about them. We don't diagnose the infections because the effects are generally so small.”
In January 2020, Gilbert read an article about four people in China with a strange variant of pneumonia. Within two weeks, she and her team had designed a vaccine against a pathogen no one had ever seen before. Less than 12 months later, vaccination was rolled out across the world to save millions of lives from the disease, known as COVID-19.
In December 2020, the vaccine was first approved for use in the UK inoculation programme, and the first vaccination outside a trial was administered in January 2021. Later, more than 2.5 billion doses of the vaccine have been released to more than 170 countries, including Bangladesh.
Now Gilbert, 60, says that her focus has already moved on to other diseases.
“I work on the viruses that cause outbreaks. And with SARS-CoV-2, that's the virus has now become endemic [regularly occurring but not overtly dangerous from a public health perspective]. And I'm back to working on viruses that are going to cause new outbreaks.”
Sarah Gilbert:
Professor Gilbert joined the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford University in 1994 and became part of the Jenner Institute when it was founded in 2005.
Her chief research interest is the development of viral vectored vaccines that work by inducing strong and protective T and B cell responses.
She leads work on influenza vaccine development as well as vaccines for many different emerging pathogens, including Nipah virus, MERS, and Lassa virus.
Gilbert’s work also focuses on the rapid transfer of vaccines into GMP manufacturing and first in human trials.
She became a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to science and to public health in COVID-19 vaccine development.
NIPAH VIRUS
In particular, she is currently focused on the Nipah virus, which has a high mortality rate.
“I'm working on vaccines for the Nipah virus, which causes cases in Bangladesh. There's no vaccine and there's no treatment. And we have to rely on the outbreaks being detected and then shut down as quickly as possible by quarantining people.”
“But we could have a vaccine against the Nipah virus, which is stockpiled, tested, approved. Then in the future, if there was an outbreak, that vaccine could be used very quickly and it could also be used in advance of an outbreak to protect healthcare workers.”
In this way, healthcare workers are protected when they go to help people who are infected with the virus, Gilbert said. This approach can be taken for viruses that public health officials already know about and which keep coming back and causing small outbreaks.
The more difficult problem is what to do about new viruses that scientists have never seen before, Gilbert said.
“I think we should think about the different types of viruses, different families of viruses that are out there,” she said.
“So SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, that is a coronavirus. And [we] had already been working on the vaccine against another coronavirus, MERS. And so we knew that the approach we were taking for MERS looked very likely to work for any other coronavirus. So we had a template to follow if you like, but we need to have a template for each of the different viral families.”
The best approach would be to develop vaccines against viruses from each of the virus families, she said. In that way, even when the world comes across a new virus, it can genetically sequence it to find the family and use one of the templates.
The world will also be faster in dealing with future outbreaks because the pandemic has paved the way and improved the efficiency of the vaccine licensing and manufacturing process, the vaccinologist believes.
“Manufacturing capability for many different types of vaccines has been increased. So in the future, we can go from licensure to widespread use of a vaccine much more quickly,” she said.
What it will actually achieve is the most important: time-saving. Nations will be able to vaccinate lots of people and not have a long delay between having a vaccine that works and being able to vaccinate a large number of people with it.
The licensing process could, however, be sped up further.
At a discussion titled ‘In Marie Curie’s Footsteps’ at the Lit Fest, Gilbert also answered questions on whether the COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in an oral form and whether a version could be developed with broad-ranging efficacy against a wide number of variants.
“I do agree that intramuscular immunisation is not necessarily the best route, particularly when we're talking about respiratory pathogens, pathogens that impact the nose and the lungs,” she said.
But this is not likely for the COVID vaccine.
“[The] oral polio vaccine works because it's a particular type of vaccine -- it's a live vaccine. Most vaccines don't work when they're given orally because our body will just digest them and so they have no effect.”
One alternative that might prove more effective for respiratory diseases is mucosal immunisation -- immunisation through the nose or by breathing into the lungs. The advantage is that the lungs have a large surface area and are already the route by which the pathogens enter the body.
“In animal studies, we get very good results,” she said.
“[But] it's difficult to take that into vaccine clinical trials on a large scale because we need to measure how the vaccine works when we give it to people. So if it's an intramuscular immunisation [like the current COVID vaccine], we take a blood sample and we know what to look for. Does it work so well when we give the vaccine through the lungs? So it's very difficult to work out how to sample them, how to understand how well the vaccine is working in different people.”
Asked about the cost of rolling out a vaccine programme and making it available to a large portion of the population, Gilbert pointed to the alternative.
“We know that the pandemics are very expensive and vaccines are incredibly cheap in comparison,” she said.
“Spending some money on the vaccines to save the damaged economy is still a very good move, so we have to find the money to produce the vaccines in a new pandemic. Otherwise, we're going to see major economic losses as we did, starting from 2020.”