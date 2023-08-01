Bangladesh records 2,584 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

The government has logged 2,584 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of overall infections this year to 54,416.

The death toll from the disease has increased by 10 to 261 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

On Sunday, the authorities reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day. The caseload this year crossed 50,000 while the death toll topped 250 on Monday.

July saw the highest number of dengue cases in a month with 43,854 hospitalisations. The death toll last month was 204.

As many as 1,453 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital.