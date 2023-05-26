    বাংলা

    France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests

    The confirmation comes after results from a series of tests on the vaccination of ducks showed ‘satisfactory effectiveness’, the farm ministry said

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 09:30 AM

    France confirmed its aim to launch a vaccination programme against bird flu in the autumn after results from a series of tests on the vaccination of ducks showed "satisfactory effectiveness", the farm ministry said.

    A severe strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has ravaged poultry production around the world, leading to the culling of over 200 million birds in the past 18 months.

    France has been the worst hit country in the European Union and is facing a strong resurgence of outbreaks since early this month in the southwestern part of the country, mainly among ducks.

    It had already launched a pre-order of 80 million vaccines last month, which needed to be confirmed based on final tests carried out by French health safety agency ANSES.

    "These favourable results provided sufficient guarantees to launch a vaccination campaign as early as autumn 2023," the farm ministry wrote on its website.

    Governments, often shy to use vaccination due to the trade restrictions it can entail, have increasingly considered adopting them to stem the spread of the virus and avoid interhuman transmission.

    The results of the tests demonstrated a good control of virus transmission in vaccinated mule ducks, a differentiation between infected and vaccinated animals, known as the DIVA principle, and a reduction in virus excretion by vaccinated birds, the test conclusions said.

    France has mandated two companies, France's Ceva Animal Health and Germany's Boehringher Ingelheim, to develop bird flu vaccines for ducks.

    Several other EU countries have been carrying out tests, including the Netherlands on laying hens and Italy on turkeys.

    First results in the Netherlands showed the vaccines tested were efficient.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dr Monique Eloit, Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), poses for a portrait at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2019.
    Animal health body urges bird flu vaccination to avoid pandemic
    The severity of the current outbreak of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, and the economic and personal damage it has caused, has led governments to reconsider vaccinating poultry
    Test tubes labelled "Bird Flu" and a piece of paper in the colours of the French national flag are seen in this picture illustration, Jan 14, 2023.
    China logs world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
    A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from the type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the agency says
    A test tube labelled "Bird Flu", eggs and a piece of paper in the colours of the Brazilian national flag are seen in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023.
    Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency
    Brazil, the world's biggest chicken meat exporter with $9.7 billion in sales last year, has so far confirmed eight cases of the H5N1 in wild birds
    A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu" next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023.
    Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
    The case was detected in a 53-year-old man who presented severe influenza symptoms

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk