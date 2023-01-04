Bangladesh health minister questions high rate of C-sections

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has questioned the high rate of C-section or caesarean deliveries, which is 77 percent in non-slum areas before blaming private facilities for it.

He alleged that the private hospitals and clinics were doing needless C-sections to make profits from inflated medical bills.

Government hospitals have around 20 percent of all deliveries done through C-section because they do not opt for caesarean births unless necessary, Zahid said at a seminar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The findings of Bangladesh Urban Health Survey 2021 by the National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT) were published at the seminar.