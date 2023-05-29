Health minister calls for patients to be hospitalised as dengue cases are ‘up fivefold’

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has urged people to get hospitalised quickly after contracting dengue, saying the number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease has increased fivefold from last year.

Quick hospitalisation can prevent death from the disease, which has claimed 13 lives so far this year, the minister said at a press conference on Monday.

He said separate wards were being set up in hospitals while healthcare workers were being trained to tackle the situation.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in the nearly five months of the year is 1,843, including 72 in the 24 hours to Monday morning. “If we compare the figures with last year’s data, it is an around fivefold rise,” Maleque said.