Call for strengthening tobacco control law to meet SDG targets

Experts and anti-tobacco advocates have called for strengthening the tobacco control law to help Bangladesh achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Speakers at a recent virtual discussion raised the demand, highlighting the obstacles created by tobacco in achieving the SDGs.

Knowledge for Progress or PROGGS and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance or ATMA organised the event with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK).

Tobacco directly threatens the efforts to attain SDG-3, Good Health and Well-Being, by claiming about 161,000 lives and causing hundreds of thousands of disabilities every year in Bangladesh, according to one of the speakers.

According to the World Health Organization, in families with tobacco users, 5 percent of total monthly expenditure goes to tobacco use and around 10 percent to treating tobacco-related illnesses.

The discussants welcomed the health ministry’s recent initiative to amend the tobacco control law to facilitate the building of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina..

They urged the authorities to finalise the draft at the earliest and not to “succumb to tobacco companies' ill tactics”, according to a statement from the organisers.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, economist and the convenor of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, said: “It must be ensured that the companies cannot interfere in the amendment process.”

Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor of CTFK Bangladesh, said, “Tobacco companies have no opportunity to argue against the damage their products cause to public health. So they are trying to obstruct the amendment and mislead the policymakers by spreading baseless and false information about mass lay-offs, loss of government revenue.”

Mohammad Abdul Mazid, former chairman of National Board of Revenue, Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director, Shahstho Surokkha Foundation, Mortuza Haider Liton, convenor of ATMA, also took part in the discussion. Nadira Kiron, co-convener of ATMA, hosted the event. Md Hasan Shahriar, head of tobacco control at PROGGA, presented the keynote. ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA, was also present.