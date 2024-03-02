    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 9 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,407, and the death toll remains unchanged at 17

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 02:01 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted nine new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,407 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 17 with no fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

    The new cases included four in Dhaka. The capital also accounted for 36 of the 66 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 16 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    16 new dengue cases, 1 death
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,316, and the death toll stands at 17
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 11 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 11 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,271, and the death toll remains unchanged at 16
    Bangladesh registers 11 dengue cases, no deaths in a day
    11 new dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,083, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 14 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 14 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 959, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?