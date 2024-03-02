Bangladesh records 9 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted nine new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,407 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 17 with no fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

The new cases included four in Dhaka. The capital also accounted for 36 of the 66 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.