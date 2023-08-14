Death toll from dengue since January crosses 400, as caseload hits 87,891

The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January has crossed 400, with cases rising rapidly in the worst outbreak of the disease in the country’s history.

Hospitals reported 2,480 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 87,891, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 18 to 416 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

As many as 1,561 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Monday morning, 9,431 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,291 of them were outside Dhaka.