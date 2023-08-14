    বাংলা

    Death toll from dengue since January crosses 400, as caseload hits 87,891

    Hospitals report 18 new deaths from the disease and 2,480 cases in a day

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2023, 01:09 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2023, 01:09 PM

    The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January has crossed 400, with cases rising rapidly in the worst outbreak of the disease in the country’s history.

    Hospitals reported 2,480 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 87,891, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 18 to 416 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

    As many as 1,561 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital.

    On Monday morning, 9,431 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,291 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Death toll from dengue since January nears 400 as cases cross 85,000 in Bangladesh
    Dengue death toll since January nears 400
    Hospitals report 2,905 new dengue cases and 11 deaths in the latest daily count
    Bangladesh’s dengue cases since January top 80,000, death toll hits 373
    Dengue cases cross 80,000
    Another 2,046 people are diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease, as the death toll rises by nine in the latest daily count
    Bangladesh reports a record 2,844 dengue cases in a day with 12 deaths
    Record 2,844 dengue cases in a day
    The tally of infections since January stands at 75,069, as the death toll rises to 352
    Bangladesh logs 2,751 new dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day
    2,751 new dengue cases, 14 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 69,483 and the death toll rises to 327

    Opinion

    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain